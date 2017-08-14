Unidentified assailants shot dead seven volunteers of Syria's White Helmets rescue service early Saturday during a raid on their base office in a northwestern town, the organisation said.

The attackers struck in the town of Sarmin, nine kilometres (six miles) east of the city of Idlib.

"The civil defence centre in Sarmin was the target of an armed attack by unknown assailants in which seven volunteers were killed," the White Helmets said in statement.

"Two minibuses, some white helmets and walkie-talkies were stolen."

TRT World's Staci Bivens has more.

It was not immediately clear whether the motives for the raid were political or purely criminal.