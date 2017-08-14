WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mexico's avocado boom poses environmental challenge
As avocado trade grows, the world's leading producer has inadvertently dumped a lot of pesticides into its water.
Mexico's avocado boom poses environmental challenge
Avocado boxes are collected at an orchard in Michoacan, Mexico. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Mexico earned $1.6 billion from avocado export last year. For some Mexicans, the fruit is "Green Gold."

But this trade has negative effects on Mexico, world's main avocado producer.

Avocado growers use industrial pesticides which are finding their way into the water sources, causing serious health problems for people.

Recommended

Moreover, illegal deforestation to make way for new avocado farms is getting worse day by day.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54