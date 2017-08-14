August 14, 2017
Mexico earned $1.6 billion from avocado export last year. For some Mexicans, the fruit is "Green Gold."
But this trade has negative effects on Mexico, world's main avocado producer.
Avocado growers use industrial pesticides which are finding their way into the water sources, causing serious health problems for people.
Moreover, illegal deforestation to make way for new avocado farms is getting worse day by day.
TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock has more.
SOURCE:TRT World