Lebanon media initiative throws lifeline to young refugees
Lebanon is home to one million refugees, most of whom struggle to get by. But an initiative is now training these young refugees to become journalists.
Many refugees are unable to access adequate housing, medical care or education. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Many refugees don't get a second chance at a new career but, in Beirut, a media initiative is hoping to throw a lifeline to young refugees looking for a new opportunity.

Young Palestinians and Syrians at the Shatila refugee camp in the city are producing high quality content for an online news channel 'Campji'.

The project was launched with the help of extensive training by local NGO Basmeh & Zeitouneh in partnership with Germany's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Campji project director Lina Abdel Aziz said participants were enthusiastic about their journalism and their stories reflect "the issues of the people of Shatila".

Campji uses a mixture of formats, from short entertainment clips to longer investigative news reports.

Abdel Aziz says one of the objectives of the channel was to challenge the stereotypical image of refugees and to show the camp as, "just a gathering for people whose circumstances forced them to displace".

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
