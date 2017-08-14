A car ploughed into the outdoor terrace of a pizzeria in the small town of Sept-Sorts east of Paris on Monday, killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring several other people, a French Interior Ministry spokesman said.

He said the driver had been arrested and the early indications were that this was not an act of terrorism.

"I cannot tell you that terrorism has been discounted, but it is not the leading line of inquiry at this point. The first indications don't point towards terrorism," spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFM TV.

He described the man as a "depressive" and said he was about 30-years-old.

Officers from the national gendarmerie put up a security cordon around the scene and urged the public not to hinder their operation.