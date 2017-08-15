US President Donald Trump’s belated denunciation of white supremacists on Monday – about two days too late after a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville – has not pacified everyone.

Trump landed in New York late on Monday amid demonstrations, with protesters gathered on sidewalks chanting “F*** you Donald Trump, New York hates you.”

In Manhattan, thousands of demonstrators stood outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue shouting “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

This did not deter the US president from ignoring the protests and re-tweeting a known alt-right pro-Trump user's post attempting to change the narrative towards shootings in Chicago.

About 500 protesters assembled in front of the White House for a Reject White Supremacy rally, then marched to Trump’s hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue nearby.

And in Durham, North Carolina, protesters toppled a Confederate monument outside a court, kicking and stomping on the fallen statue.

In London, over 100 people demonstrated outside the US Embassy, some with placards reading “Fascism is not to be debated, it is to be smashed,” and “I am an ashamed American.”

The United Nations said there must be no place in today’s societies for the violent racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and discrimination on display in Charlottesville.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told broadcaster Phoenix on Monday that clear and forceful action must be taken to counter right-wing extremism, and that “we have quite a lot to do at home ourselves.”

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, a black man, was the first adviser who resigned from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council in the wake of Charlottesville. But he was not the only one.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich also quit the Council on Monday, becoming the latest executive to depart in the wake of Charlottesville.

Frazier's resignation was followed hours later by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank. The AFL-CIO organised labour federation that represents 12.5 million workers said it, too, was considering pulling its representative from the committee.

What happened in Charlottesville?

A 20-year-old man said to have harboured Nazi sympathies was arrested on charges of ploughing his car into protesters opposing the white nationalists, killing 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer and injuring 19 people. The accused, James Fields, was denied bail at a court hearing on Monday.

Several others were arrested in connection with street brawls during the day that left another 15 people injured. And two airborne state troopers involved in crowd control were killed when their helicopter crashed.

Saturday’s disturbances erupted after white nationalists converged in Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia’s flagship campus, to protest plans for removing a statue of General Robert E Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army of the US Civil War.