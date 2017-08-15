WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistani and Indian families still face hurdles 70 years after partition
Families separated by the creation of the two South Asian states still experience problems when it comes to seeing their relatives.
Pakistani and Indian families still face hurdles 70 years after partition
Pakistani and Indian national flags during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore November 3, 2014. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

India is celebrating its 70th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule which involved a partition that formed two independent states, Hindu-majority India, and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Today, the two nations still don't agree on their shared border in Kashmir and violent military confrontations have continued. 

After all these years, though, the two countries still don't trust each other, with families separated by the creation of the two Asian states. And many still experience problems when it comes to seeing their relatives. 

Recommended

TRT World ’s NickDavies-Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54