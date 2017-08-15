WORLD
Slavery more widespread across the UK than previously thought, says report
A report from The National Crime Agency says modern slavery happens in plain view, and there could be tens of thousands of people at risk in the UK.
The Organisation of Women’s Freedom in Iraq (OWFI) believes that thousands of Yazidi woman have already been sold into enslavement. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

A report from The National Crime Agency says modern slavery happens in plain view and there could be tens of thousands of people at risk in the UK.

They might be in shops. They might be on farms or in food processing plants.

They might be in prostitution or in domestic service, kept against their will, often unpaid, often the victims of threats and violence.

There are currently 300 police investigations into the problem. In May and June this year there were 111 arrests.

Victims come from countries across eastern Europe, but also from Nigeria and Vietnam.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

