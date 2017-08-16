WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuelans flee as political crisis and food shortages snowball
While Venezuelans make up the highest number of asylum seekers heading to the US, there are many who are now looking to move to the EU.
Venezuelans flee as political crisis and food shortages snowball
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuelas President Nicolas Maduros government in Caracas on August 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2017

As Venezuela's humanitarian and political crisis spirals out of control, some Venezuelans are desperate to seek a better life beyond the country's borders.

Venezuelans now comprise the highest number of asylum seekers heading to the US; even more than Mexicans.

These days many wait in lines outside European embassies, hoping to get a visa and a chance to live somewhere else.

“I am going to Tenerife, Spain," said a girl standing in a queue outside the Spanish embassy. "I have family there, there is nothing for me here (in Venezuela).” 

Recommended

Over 120 people have been killed since anti-government protests began in April, driven by outrage over deep recession that has led to shortages of food and basic necessities. 

President Nicolas Maduro's creation of an all-powerful legislative body has triggered more unrest; an assembly which the country's opposition claims is "dictatorial" which Maduro denies.

The president also accuses opposition parties of abetting a US-led plot to topple him, who has ruled Venezuela since the 2013 death of Hugo Chavez.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54