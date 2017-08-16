Rescue workers have recovered nearly 400 bodies from a mudslide in the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, the chief coroner said on Tuesday.

Over 100 of these fatalities are children.

Morgues are struggling to find space for all the deceased.

According to Red Cross estimates, the death toll may rise as around 600 people remain missing.

Dozens of houses were buried when a mountainside collapsed in the town of Regent on Monday morning, leaving more than 2,000 homeless. The Sierra Leone mudslide has been one of Africa's deadliest natural disasters in recent years.

Earlier in the day, President Ernest Bai Koroma issued a desperate appeal for help, saying the damage was "overwhelming us."