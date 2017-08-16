Appearing frustrated, angry and irritated at several points, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday at a news conference that his original reaction to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday was not delayed, but was in fact based on the facts he had at the time.

He emphatically tried to establish again that "both sides" – anti-racist protesters and white nationalists – were to blame for the violence which left one dead and 19 injured.

What followed appeared to be Trump's unscripted defence of pro-slavery Confederates, their followers and statues, echoing some right-wing talking points and rhetoric from the far-right fringe.

Giving white supremacy a boost?

Trump said on Tuesday there were “very fine people on both sides” of the confrontation.

He seemed to sympathise with the protesters who were seeking to keep a statue of Confederate leader Robert E Lee in place but offered no equivalent remarks for those who favoured its removal.

Confederate leaders fought to separate Southern states from the Union and to maintain slaves and keep them from voting.

“You had people in that group ... that were there to protest the taking down of a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E Lee to another name,” Trump said.

Trump also grouped former presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, two of the nation’s founding fathers, together with Confederate leaders such as Lee, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson, noting that all were slave owners.

“So, this week, it’s Robert E Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder: Is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really do have to ask yourself, ‘Where does it stop?‘” Trump asked.

His statements mirrored a post on Monday by the publisher of The Daily Stormer, a notorious neo-Nazi website.

“These ‘protests’ are happening across the country,” Andrew Anglin wrote after a Confederate monument was taken down Monday in Durham, North Carolina.

“And I guarantee you, they are going to go to Washington, and they are going to demand that the Washington Monument be torn down. They might even try to pull it down. Because George Washington owned slaves. More importantly, he was a white man who built something.”

Anglin’s site takes its name from Der Stürmer, a newspaper that published Nazi propaganda.

Trying on both sides

On Tuesday in what became at times a heated exchange with reporters shouting questions, Trump explained his initial restrained response after the violence at the rally by saying: “The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don’t make statements that direct unless you know the facts. It takes a little while to get the facts.”

Trump reverted on Tuesday to his original position that both sides were at fault for the violence, a day after bowing to pressure to explicitly condemn the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups.

Right-wing protesters had permit

“You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now,” Trump said, referring to right- and left-wing protesters.

“Not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch,” Trump said of the protest.

Pointing out the white supremacists had a permit for their rally and those protesting against them did not, Trump seemingly attempted to even the field.

“You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent,” he said.

“There was a group on this side. You can call them the left ... that came violently attacking the other group. So you can say what you want, but that’s the way it is.”