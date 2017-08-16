US-led coalition air strikes on the Daesh's remaining territory in Syria's Raqqa city killed 17 civilians on Wednesday, including children, a war monitor said.

The coalition is providing air support in the form of heavy air strikes for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia as it battles to oust Daesh from its onetime stronghold.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the deaths on Wednesday followed two days of deadly strikes.

Since Monday, the monitor said, 38 civilians have been killed in US-led air strikes on the city.

Wednesday's deaths included five children, according to the monitor, which relies on a network of sources on the ground.

The coalition says it takes measures to avoid civilian casualties and investigates credible allegations of civilian deaths.

The United States has admitted that coalition strikes have killed 624 civilians in Syria and Iraq since 2014.