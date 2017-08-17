The driver of a tractor-trailer packed with people illegally entering the United States from Mexico in an alleged human smuggling operation was indicted Wednesday on charges related to the deaths of 10 people inside.

James Matthew Bradley Jr was charged by a federal grand jury in San Antonio on five counts, including illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death, and a separate count of conspiracy to transport immigrants illegally, resulting in death.

Those charges carry the possibility of the death penalty.

A spokesman for the US Attorney's office in San Antonio declined to say Wednesday if prosecutors would pursue the death penalty.

One of Bradley's attorneys did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Bradley was also indicted on two counts related to illegally transporting immigrants resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of firearm possession by a convicted felon. The indictment alleges Bradley, who pleaded guilty in 1997 to a felony domestic violence case in Colorado, was in possession of a .38-caliber pistol.

Crammed inside

At least 39 people were inside the trailer as it drove from the border city of Laredo to San Antonio, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) north. The trailer's refrigeration system was broken, and investigators said passengers struggled to breathe as the temperature rose to dangerous levels.

One witness said he heard people crying and asking for water.

At least 22 survivors have been released from the hospital and are being held in detention as potential witnesses against Bradley. Two survivors remained hospitalised as of Wednesday.

Four of the survivors testified before the grand jury, Michael McCrum, a San Antonio attorney appointed to represent them, said.

"They came to America wanting just to work, as they could not find a job in Mexico that could support their families. And yet, the circumstances of what happened brought them to this situation," McCrum said in an email. "They were asked to tell the truth about how they suffered, and they did."