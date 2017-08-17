Sierra Leone began a week of mourning on Wednesday after 105 children were among at least 400 people who died in mudslides caused by torrential flooding.

With 600 people still missing in capital Freetown, President Ernest Bai Koroma described the humanitarian challenge ahead as "overwhelming."

He said flags would fly at half-mast and called for urgent help after visiting the devastated hilltop community of Regent on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people are still missing, United Nations teams are in Freetown, trying to asses the threat of further flooding.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Risk of disease outbreak

Hundreds of Freetown residents queued to identify relatives crushed by the mud on Monday in a valley on the outskirts of Freetown. Aid workers warned of an impending health crisis caused by about 400 corpses left out in the warm, fetid climate.

Freetown chief coroner Seneh Dumbuya said the burial of 297 of the bodies was underway. They were being transported to the Ebola cemetery at Waterloo, about 30 km outside of Freetown, Dumbuya said.

"We cannot wait for tomorrow for the burial, as was suggested by government, because most of the bodies are decomposing," he said. "The burial will continue up till night."

Dozens of houses were buried when a mountainside collapsed in the rainy season in the town of Regent.

The country of 6 million people is one of the poorest in the world and was ravaged by West Africa's 2014-16 Ebola outbreak, which killed 4,000 people in the former British colony.