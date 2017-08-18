WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clients losing trust in banks in northern Iraq
Banks have been struggling to attract clients since Baghdad cut budget payments in 2014 after oil prices plummeted.
Clients losing trust in banks in northern Iraq
An Iraqi man gives packs of old notes to a bank clerk to change them for new notes in Mosul, Iraq, October 15, 2003. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2017

Since Baghdad cut budget payments to its Kurdish region in January 2014, trust in Iraq's financial institutions has been fading.

People have been avoiding depositing their money into the banks as they are afraid that they will not be able to get their cash back.  

"I'm aware that three or four banks in the region went bankrupt. It created fear among people about depositing money into banks because they're afraid the money will disappear," Halat Salman, Director of Cihan private bank told TRT World.

"And they think every bank is the same and that this will happen to other banks as well. However, this assumption should not be generalised because there are very good banks in the area with very good reputations," Salman added. 

Recommended

It seems that the region's crippled economy will remain the same as its financial institutions fail to regain the trust of people.  

TRT World 's John Joe Regan has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54