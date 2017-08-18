WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two dead after several people were stabbed in Finnish city of Turku
Local media report that eight people were hospitalised following the attack. Finnish police said one suspect was shot in the leg and advised people to avoid the centre of the city.
Two dead after several people were stabbed in Finnish city of Turku
A photo taken from the instagram account of BernatMajo shows police officers and rescuers standing in a street in the Finnish city of Turku where several people were stabbed on August 18, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2017

Two people were killed and six people needed hospital treatment after a knife attack in the Finnish city of Turku, police said in a news conference on Friday.

They said there was only one suspect so far, a young man, and added that it was unclear if the incident was related to terrorism. 

Finnish police said one suspect has been shot in the leg and another was arrested.

Police are looking for more potential suspects urging people to avoid the city centre.

Finnish broadcaster YLE  says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported that at least one person was killed in the attack and that police were inspecting departing trains and buses.

Recommended

An eyewitness saw four or five ambulances near the city's main square, the paper said.

Witness Laura Laine said she was alerted by hearing a young woman screaming loudly at the corner of the market square.

"We saw a man at the square, he had knife in his hand, and he was swinging it in the air. We understood he had stabbed someone," she told YLE.

"The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today," Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on his Twitter account.

Finnish police said they reinforced security at Helsinki airport and train stations following the stabbings.

The suspect's motive is as yet unknown, as is the number of victims.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54