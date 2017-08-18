Two people were killed and six people needed hospital treatment after a knife attack in the Finnish city of Turku, police said in a news conference on Friday.

They said there was only one suspect so far, a young man, and added that it was unclear if the incident was related to terrorism.

Finnish police said one suspect has been shot in the leg and another was arrested.

Police are looking for more potential suspects urging people to avoid the city centre.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported that at least one person was killed in the attack and that police were inspecting departing trains and buses.