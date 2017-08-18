A woman who was critically injured after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians in Cambrils, Spain has died.

The vehicle attack took place early on Friday about 130 km (80 miles) south of Barcelona eight hours after a van slammed into pedestrians on a busy Barcelona promenade, killing 13 people.

An emergency services spokesman said the number of people injured in a van attack in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon and in Cambrils stood at 130 on Friday,

Seventeen were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

Emergency services said in a statement that the dead and injured in the two attacks were of 34 different nationalities.

In the seaside resort town of Cambrils, police shot dead five attackers wearing fake bomb belts who were in an Audi A3 that knocked down pedestrians,

The driver of the van in the Barcelona attack is among those shot dead by police.

In all, six people, including a police officer, were injured in the Cambrils attack.

Police said they were "working on the hypothesis that the terrorists shot dead in Cambrils could be linked to what happened in Barcelona."

Barcelona attack

Earlier on Thursday, a white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district and rammed into a summer crowd of tourists and residents, police said.

A Turkish national also seriously wounded in Thursday’s terrorist attack in central Barcelona, Turkey's embassy in Madrid confirmed.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack in a statement released by the militant group's media arm — the Amaqnews agency — saying the attack was carried out by their "soldiers."

It said the attack was in response to Daesh calls for its followers to target countries participating in the coalition trying to drive the extremist group from Syria and Iraq.

The statement provided no further details about the attackers.

Four suspects detained

Catalan police say they arrested a fourth person in connection with both the attacks.

Police made the announcement on Twitter.