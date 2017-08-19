WORLD
2 MIN READ
Buzz slowly returns to Las Ramblas after terror attack
Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district may be calmer than usual after Thursday’s terror attack, but its streets are still packed full of tourists and vendors.
Buzz slowly returns to Las Ramblas after terror attack
A man lights a candle in an impromptu memorial a day after a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

The atmosphere in Barcelona is slowly returning back to normal after Thursday’s terror attack, considering it's one of the biggest tourist hot spots in Europe. 

Many shop owners in the Las Ramblas district say they didn't think something like this would happen in their city. 

“I saw a girl knocked down right in front of me. There was a lot of blood and the girl wasn't moving at all,” says one shopkeeper “I needed to help her.” 

Recommended

“Everyone was crying, children were crying. It's not normal to see a van going down the street hitting people. I'm very sure the city will go back to normal in time, but at the moment people are very nervous.”

TRT World correspondent Sarah Morice takes a look at the mood in Barcelona following the attack. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54