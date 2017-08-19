Spain will maintain its security alert at level 4, one notch below the maximum level which would signal an attack was imminent, Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said on Saturday.

Zoido added the government would reinforce security in crowded areas and tourist hotspots, after a van mowed down people in Las Ramblas, Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 including many foreign tourists.

Another person died after a separate attack in the resort town of Cambrils, where police shot five suspects dead.

"We are going to redirect our efforts and will adapt these to every place or area that needs special protection," Zoido told a news conference.

Zoido also said Spanish authorities considered the cell behind the attacks had been fully dismantled.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Barcelona.

Royal visit

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have visited victims in Barcelona's Hospital del Mar where they also spoke to medical staff.

Catalonia's emergency services said by Saturday, 54 people were being treated in hospital, with 12 in critical condition.

International Manhunt