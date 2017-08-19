Ghana-born wing Raymond Rhule scored his first international try as South Africa claimed a 37-15 victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

The Springboks dominated the physical contest and scored tries through winger Courtnall Skosan, flanker Siya Kolisi and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit, their fourth victory in a row after a 3-0 clean-sweep of France.

Argentina defended manfully and enjoyed little possession, but managed tries through experienced scrumhalf Martin Landajo and winger Emiliano Boffelli.

The Springboks also handed a first cap to 20-year-old flyhalf Curwin Bosch when he replaced Elton Jantjies late in the game.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start (to the competition),” Bok captain Eben Etzebeth said at the post-match presentation.

“We said at halftime we must keep going and the ball will break for us.”

After a miserable 2016 in which they lost eight of their 12 tests, signs of a Bok revival continued as they won key battles against the Argentines.

The home side were dominant in the scrum and held their defensive shape well, offering little space for the visitors to exploit.