Spanish police on Saturday continued the hunt for a Moroccan man suspected of carrying out one of two terror attacks that killed 15 people, injured 120 more and plunged the country into shock and grief.

As investigators scrambled to piece together the attacks, Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said the cell behind the carnage had been "dismantled," though local authorities took a more cautious tone.

Police said they had cast a dragnet for 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub, who media reports say was the driver of a van that smashed into people on Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas boulevard on Thursday.

In Catalonia, police said on their Twitter feed that they searched the buses in Girona and Garrigas, towns in the northwest of Catalonia, but the operation yielded nothing of importance.

They provided no further information.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports.

Terror cell

Investigators are focusing on Moroccan-led terror cell, reportedly comprised at least 12 young men, some of them teenagers, believed to be behind the twin terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 15 and wounded around 100.

Hours after the Barcelona carnage, a similar attack struck in the seaside town of Cambrils early Friday. Police shot and killed the five attackers in Cambrils, some of whom were wearing fake explosive belts.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, believed to be its first in Spain.

Manhunt

Investigators have been homing in on the small town of Ripoll, at the foot of the Pyrenees, where many of the suspects – including Abouyaaqoub – lived.

On Saturday, police raided the apartment of an imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, according to his flatmate who gave his name only as Nourddem.

Neighbours said Satty was an imam, a Muslim prayer leader. His landlord said he had last been seen on Tuesday.

But Spanish daily El Pais, quoting police sources, said the imam might have been one of those killed in an explosion in a home in Alcanar, about 200 kilometres (120 miles) south of Barcelona, where the alleged jihadists were believed to have been building bombs.

A waiter at a Ripoll cafe claimed he had served beers to some of the suspects numerous times, most recently just two days ago.