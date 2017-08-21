Finnish police on Monday requested that all five people arrested after a man went on a stabbing rampage last week should be held in pre-trial detention.

The main suspect, 18-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker Abderrahman Mechkah, is being investigated for two cases of murder with terrorist intent and eight attempted murders with terrorist intent, the police said.

Four other Moroccans, who deny involvement, are suspected of taking part in the attacks.

The National Bureau of Investigation said it had organized a reconstruction of Friday's knife rampage in the western city of Turku and raided addresses in its Runosmaki district.