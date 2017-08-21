WORLD
4 MIN READ
US navy pauses worldwide operations after 10 sailors lost in collision
US Defence Secretary James Mattis says the Pentagon will undertake a broad investigation into multiple accidents after the second severe collision involving a US Navy ship in two months.
US navy pauses worldwide operations after 10 sailors lost in collision
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (R), with a hole on its portside after a collision with an oil tanker, is escorted by Singapore Navy RSS Intrepid (L) to Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2017

The US Navy declared a worldwide pause in its operations on Monday after the latest in a series of accidents left ten sailors missing and five injured.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson ordered an "operational pause" to allow a "comprehensive review" of practices after the destroyer USS John McCain was hit by a merchant tanker off Singapore. 

"As you know this is the second collision in three months and the last of a series of incidents in the Pacific theater," Richardson said.

"This trend demands more forceful action. As such I have directed an operational pause be taken in all of our fleets around the world."

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has this report.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis, on a visit to Jordan, said Richardson's "broader enquiry will look at all related accidents, incidents at sea, that sort of thing. He is going to look at all factors, not just the immediate one."

There was no official word on how long the disruption to the world's most powerful navy, active in all of the world's oceans, might last. But some US media suggested the pause would last for a day.

Ten US sailors were still missing after the John McCain collided with a tanker Monday, tearing a large hole in its hull in the second accident involving an American warship in two months. 

The badly damaged destroyer limped into port in the city-state of Singapore in the afternoon under escort after the dramatic pre-dawn accident, which sent water flooding into the vessel.

Recommended

A major search involving ships and aircraft from three countries was launched for the missing sailors after the McCain hit the Alnic MC in the busy shipping lanes of the Singapore Strait, near the Strait of Malacca. 

Analysts said the accident, so soon after June's collision off Japan involving a US warship, raised questions about whether the US Navy was overstretched in Asia as it seeks to combat Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea and North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

The US Navy said there was "significant damage to the hull" of the warship in the latest collision, which led to flooding of crew sleeping areas, machinery and communications rooms.

"Damage control efforts by the crew halted further flooding," they said in a statement after the John S. McCain arrived at Changi Naval Base in the city-state.

A helicopter took four of the injured to a Singapore hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening while the fifth did not need further medical attention, the navy said.

The 505-foot (154-meter) vessel could still sail under its own power after the collision at 5:24 am (2124 GMT Sunday) with the Liberian-flagged tanker, which was slightly bigger at 600 feet. 

Two other vessels escorted it into port. 

The warship had been heading for a routine stop in Singapore after carrying out a "freedom of navigation operation" in the disputed South China Sea earlier in August around a reef in the Spratly Islands, sparking a furious response from Beijing.

The vessel is named after US Senator John McCain's father and grandfather, who were both admirals in the US navy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54