Emotional sky-gazers stood transfixed across North America Monday as the Sun vanished behind the Moon in a rare total eclipse that swept the continent coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Eclipse chasers and amateur star watchers alike converged in cities along the path of totality, a 70-mile (113-kilometer) wide swath cutting through 14 US states, where the Moon briefly blocked out all light from the Sun.

Festivals, rooftop parties, weddings, camping trips and astronomy meet-ups popped up nationwide for what NASA expected to be the most heavily photographed and documented eclipse in modern times, thanks to the era of social media.

Cheers rose from the crowds as totality began at 1716 GMT over Oregon, and similar cries of joy erupted roughly 90 minutes later when the phenomenon ended at 1848 GMT in Charleston, South Carolina.

Crowds in Lincoln Beach, Oregon were first to witness the partial phase of the Great American Eclipse, from about 1605 GMT.

Just inland, more than 100,000 people gathered at Madras, Oregon – typically a town of 7,000 – in what experts described as perfect viewing conditions.

So why is this solar eclipse so special?

In downtown Charleston, the last point in the path of totality, crowds of tourists – some in special eclipse T-shirts and star-printed trousers – had staked out prime spots on the bustling city's storied waterfront.