A 25-year old man who allegedly planned to blow up a Confederate statue in Houston, Texas has been arrested, authorities said Monday, as debate raged in the United States over what to do with the nation's Civil War-era symbols.

Houston authorities said they arrested Andrew Schneck, who at the time was toting highly volatile chemical compounds used in bomb-making on Saturday, near the statue of a Confederate soldier.

A judge ordered him held in custody pending a court hearing, which has been set for Thursday.

The arrest came with Americans deeply divided on whether to keep or discard its Confederate statues, which some see as a shameful reminder of the nation's slave-owning past, but others insist represent a proud and culturally significant legacy of the Old South.

The University of Texas overnight Sunday, under the cover of darkness, removed several Confederate statues from its campus in Austin, the capital city.

Officials hoped to avoid the protests and violent clashes that have erupted in other localities where Confederate statues have been removed.