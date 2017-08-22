Chile's Constitutional Court on Monday upheld a measure that would end the country's absolute ban on abortions.

The court's 6-4 vote accepted the constitutionality of a measure to legalise abortions when a woman's life is in danger, when a foetus is not viable and in cases of rape.

President Michelle Bachelet has said she will sign the measure that passed Congress this month. It will end Chile's stance as the last country in South America to ban abortion in all cases.

"Today, women have won, democracy has won, all of Chile has won," Bachelet, a physician and former head of UN Women, said.

Court secretary Rodrigo Pica said details of the decision, which cannot be appealed, would be released on August 28.

Demonstrators in favour of therapeutic abortion celebrated outside the courtroom in the Chilean capital.

Opponents protested, including two women carrying anti-abortion banners who embraced in tears after the decision was announced. Conservative lawmakers had filed an appeal with the court to halt the law, arguing it was unconstitutional.

The Chilean reproductive rights organisation Miles hailed the court’s decision as a “historic moment that marks a before and after for Chilean women.”

Pinochet’s ban