On the western banks of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, a town is rising from the ashes.

Reconstruction in Jarablus is taking place at a surprising rate as people return to the area.

Structures are emerging on almost every street in stark contrast to other parts of Syria where they're being destroyed.

But brick and mortar cannot erase the memories of life under Daesh.

"They came and knocked on my door. They put a hood over my head, put a gun to me and brought me here [in front of this prison]," Fawaz, a Jarablus resident imprisoned by Daesh, said.