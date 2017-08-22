A television station in the United Arab Emirates has been accused of airing a fake new story which claimed that anti-government protests took place in Qatar.

According to the report by UAE-based Dubai TV, the protest took place in Qatar's capital Doha on Monday and alleged that Turkish troops based in the country used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

In a statement sent to Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Qatar's government press office dismissed the report as "fake news."

"This is just the latest example of fake news created by the blockading countries," Saif Al Thani, director of Qatar's government press office, said.

"The blockading countries are becoming increasingly desperate in their efforts to isolate Qatar because the international community has not been fooled by the smear campaign. They are now continuing their focus on public opinion, they are spending millions on creating fake news."

Dubai TV also claimed that a "curfew" had been imposed in certain parts of Doha after Qatari and Turkish soldiers fired tear gas at protesters.

During the broadcast, Dubai TV reporter Maryam Al Awadhi claimed to base her report on "sources within the Qatari opposition."

Twitter user @JnAlMarri tweeted the clip, saying, "What does media in Qatar have to say about this? For God's sake, who is willing to believe this?"