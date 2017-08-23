The YPG/PYD shares the same ideology as the PKK, and "consolidated an authoritarian regime in Syria," according to a report by UK-based think tank, The Henry Jackson Society.

Released on Thursday, the report titled "The Forgotten Foreign Fighters: The PKK in Syria" gives a detailed account of the PKK's formation, practices including crimes against humanity, and its vast funding network in Europe, “based almost entirely around organised crime.”

The report also outlines how the PKK tried to rebrand itself through a network of organisations like the YPG.

“The fact is the PKK and the YPG, are the same entity,” said Kyle Orton, a fellow at the Centre for the Response to Radicalisation and Terrorism at The Henry Jackson Society.

The YPG forms the backbone of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In May, US President Trump announced that the US would directly support the YPG with ammunitions and heavy weapons.

This has been a source of tension between Ankara and Washington, as Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Turkey, the US, EU and NATO all consider the PKK to be a terrorist group, but Washington has insisted that the YPG is a separate group.

“[Foreigners who fight for the YPG] need to understand the nature of the organisation. Far from battling terrorism, they’re in effect aiding one proscribed terrorist organisation overcome another,” Orton said.