WORLD
4 MIN READ
Argentina labour unions protest job losses, Macri policies
Leaders of the trade federation say President Mauricio Macri will not win over investors by threatening their status, cutting wages and reducing the standard of living.
Argentina labour unions protest job losses, Macri policies
A woman holds a sign at a protest against Argentine President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires on August 22, 2017. The sign reads Months are too long for my salary. CGT-CTA (national workers unions) call for a general strike. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2017

Argentina's main labour unions took to the streets of the capital on Tuesday demanding more jobs and protesting centre-right President Mauricio Macri's economic policies.

Tens of thousands of workers gathered in the historic Plaza de Mayo, criticising Macri, who is trying to lower labour costs to attract investment and jump-start an economy that emerged from recession in the second half of last year.

"If some retrograde [in the government] thinks that lowering wages, precarious living conditions and destroying trade unions is going to line up investments ... we say that is very wrong," said Juan Carlos Schmid, a leader of Argentina's largest umbrella union, the CGT.

Standing on a podium at the protest, he said the CGT would meet in late September to discuss a potential strike.

Sector-by-sector reforms

Macri told Reuters in an interview this month his government was negotiating labour agreements sector by sector rather than trying to pass a comprehensive labour reform like the one approved in neighbouring Brazil.

Unions fear more drastic changes could be coming after mid-term legislative elections in October, however, especially after a primary vote on August 13 pointed to strong support for Macri's coalition.

Macri is trying to open Argentina's long protected economy and focus on competitive industries like oil and agriculture, but has seen some manufacturing jobs lost in the meantime.

The most recent employment data showed the jobless rate rose to 9.2 percent in the first quarter of the year from 7.6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Enforced disappearances 

Recommended

Some of the protesters on Tuesday were carrying posters of an activist who went missing earlier this month.

Human rights groups have said the activist was supporting the Mapuche indigenous group in Argentina and was "forcibly disappeared" by military police.

Santiago Maldonado, 27, was detained by state forces after joining in a Mapuche protest, according to campaign groups including the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo.

The Grandmothers have campaigned for decades for the victims of the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship. Ex-military leaders from that era have been convicted of deaths and disappearances under the regime.

He is said to have last been seen being put into a military police vehicle by officers who broke up a demonstration in the southern province of Chubut. The demonstrators had been demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche leader.

Maldonado had moved from the Buenos Aires area to Chubut last year.

The Mapuche

The Mapuche are considered the earliest inhabitants of parts of Argentina and Chile.

Their numbers were reduced after the Spanish conquest and subsequent independence of the countries. They have since pursued historical claims against the authorities for territory and rights.

A small Mapuche community in Chubut is claiming territory in an area of land bought by Italian fashion magnate Luciano Benetton.

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54