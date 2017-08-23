Angola is going to the polls on Wednesday in an election marking the end of President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos' 38-year reign.

It is the biggest political transition in decades for the leading oil-exporters in Africa.

However, Dos Santos' party, People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (or MPLA), is tipped to retain power despite the country's economic crisis.

Despite its oil wealth, most of Angola's 22 million people live in poverty.

Critics also accuse Dos Santos of corruption, specifically of mismanaging Angola's oil wealth and enabling an elite, including his family, to become vastly rich.