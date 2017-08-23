WORLD
3 MIN READ
Daesh beheads 11 in Libya – Haftar forces
At least nine soldiers and two civilians were killed in the gruesome attack carried out about 500 kilometres south of Tripoli.
Daesh beheads 11 in Libya – Haftar forces
Libya forces allied with the UN-backed government patrol to prevent Daesh resurgence on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, August 4, 2017.
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2017

At least 11 people were beheaded on Wednesday after Daesh attacked a checkpoint controlled by Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar south of Tripoli, a spokesman for his forces said.

"At least nine soldiers were beheaded... in addition to two civilians" at the checkpoint about 500 kilometres (300 miles) south of Tripoli, Colonel Ahmad Al Mesmari said.

Daesh claimed the dawn attack on a checkpoint run by Haftar's forces in the Al Jufra region.

Libya has been rocked by chaos since the 2011 fall and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed revolution.

Militants, arms dealers and people traffickers have gained a foothold there as multiple authorities and dozens of militias vie for power.

Forces allied with the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord drove Daesh from their stronghold of Sirte on the Mediterranean coast in December.

The head of the GNA underlined that the battle against rebels was not over, and Daesh has claimed very few attacks in Libya since.

Armed groups are continuing to hunt down members of the group who fled Sirte as the city fell.

Recommended

Daesh still active

But analysts and military sources say the group remains active in Libya, particularly the desert south, where the GNA holds little sway.

Haftar, who backs a rival administration that refuses to recognise the GNA, controls much of the country's vast southern desert.

His self-proclaimed Libyan National Army in May seized the Tamenhant base near the southern city of Sebha after driving out a pro-GNA militia.

Also in July, Haftar announced the "total liberation" of Benghazi, three years after he launched a military operation to seize the city.

But clashes have continued in the city, a bastion of the 2011 uprising that later fell to the militants

Forces loyal to Haftar regularly blame attacks against them on Daesh, particularly in Benghazi.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54