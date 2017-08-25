August 25, 2017
US President Donald Trump promised to build a wall between Mexico and the United States, saying it would combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
But sceptics like drug trafficker 'Luis' disagree.
"My job consists of moving ‘merchandise’ into the United States ... The wall won't have any effect on us. It won't work. It makes no difference to me," he says.
Recommended
TRT World's Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges has this report from the Mexico-US border.
SOURCE:TRT World