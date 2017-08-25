WORLD
US-Mexico border wall may not be as effective as Trump hopes
The US government says it's currently looking at more building proposals, but not everyone agrees that a wall will be enough to bring the smuggling of drugs and people to an end.
US Border patrol agents man the fence with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, US, on April 30, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2017

US President Donald Trump promised to build a wall between Mexico and the United States, saying it would combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

But sceptics like drug trafficker 'Luis' disagree.

"My job consists of moving ‘merchandise’ into the United States ...  The wall won't have any effect on us. It won't work. It makes no difference to me," he says.   

TRT World's Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges has this report from the Mexico-US border.

