Iraqi government forces broke through Daesh lines inside Tal Afar on Friday, reaching the old city centre and the neighbourhood around the Ottoman-era citadel, according to a military statement.

On the sixth day of the offensive, elite Iraqi units seized the northern neighbourhoods of Nida', Taliaa, Uruba, Nasr, and Saad, according to a statement from the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC).

The militants remain in control of the northeast quarter.

Tal Afar lies on the supply route between Syria and the former Daesh stronghold of Mosul, 80 kilometres (50 miles) to the east.

It has produced some of the militant group's most senior commanders.

Tal Afar, which had a pre-war population of about 200,000, is the latest objective in the US-backed war on Daesh, following the recapture of Mosul after a nine-month campaign that left much of the city, the biggest in northern Iraq, in ruins.

TRT World spoke to Erbil-based journalist Ash Gallagher for the latest.

The fall of Mosul effectively marked the end of the self-proclaimed caliphate Daesh declared over parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014.

Tal Afar was cut off from the rest of Daesh-held territory in June.