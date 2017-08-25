Somali forces supported by US troops shot dead 10 Somalis, including three children, in a village near the capital Mogadishu on Friday, a witness and local officials said.

The involvement of US troops was confirmed by US Africa Command, which said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties.

The Somali army said no civilians were killed and all the dead were members of the al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militia, which is fighting to overthrow the weak UN-backed government.

The incident is likely to provoke questions in Washington about the growing US footprint in the Horn of Africa nation, which has been torn apart by civil war since 1991.

A US Navy Seal was killed in Somalia in May, the first US combat death there since 1993.

The White House has granted the US military broader authority to carry out strikes in Somalia against Al Shabaab, in the latest sign President Donald Trump is increasing US military engagement in the region.

But local elders said the keenness to engage left the US open to being unwittingly drawn into clan feuds, stoking tensions between Somalis and the United States.

The village attacked, Bariire in Lower Shabelle, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital, is at the centre of a feud between two powerful and well-armed clans, lawmaker Dahir Amin Jesow said.

He said those killed were farmers who had armed themselves to defend themselves against the rival group.

False tip-off

"The two clans who fought misinformed the US forces," he said, adding that one group may have tipped off security forces that the other side were insurgents.

Witness Warsame Wador said the dead were farmers who had been asleep when the raid began just before sunrise.