A man shot on Friday after attacking two soldiers with a knife in Brussels has died, Belgium's federal prosecutors said, adding they were treating the event as an attempted terrorist murder.

The attack took place on Boulevard Emile Jacqmain in the centre of Brussels.

A spokesperson for federal prosecutors said the man had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (Arabic for "God is Great") twice during the attack.

We believe that it is a terrorist attack," the spokesperson said, adding that the attacker "is dead."