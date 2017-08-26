POLITICS
Real Madrid's social media accounts hacked
Spanish giants Real Madrid's official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts were hacked early Saturday morning by a group called ''OurMine''.
Real Madrid's social media accounts hacked
Real Madrid's social media accounts hacked / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2017

The social media accounts of Spanish football giants Real Madrid were hacked early Saturday morning.

A video of Lionel Messi, a player from Madrid's rivals Barcelona, was posted on the team's official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.

The video shows a goal Messi scored against Real Madrid in their home stadium.

This is not the first time hackers have taken over the social media accounts of a football club.

Barcelona's official twitter account was also hacked earlier this week when it was announced a former Real Madrid player was set to join the club.

A few hours later, Barcelona football club announced they were working to take their account back.

Both hacks generated a humorous response on social media. 

SOURCE:TRT World
