August 26, 2017
The social media accounts of Spanish football giants Real Madrid were hacked early Saturday morning.
A video of Lionel Messi, a player from Madrid's rivals Barcelona, was posted on the team's official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.
The video shows a goal Messi scored against Real Madrid in their home stadium.
This is not the first time hackers have taken over the social media accounts of a football club.
Barcelona's official twitter account was also hacked earlier this week when it was announced a former Real Madrid player was set to join the club.
A few hours later, Barcelona football club announced they were working to take their account back.
Both hacks generated a humorous response on social media.
SOURCE:TRT World