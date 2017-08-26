WORLD
Health workers struggle to save lives in war-torn Yemen
Cholera cases exceed half a million in Yemen as the war prevents medical workers from providing effective aid in the country.
Nurses tend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen on May 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2017

More than half a million people are now thought to be affected by the cholera epidemic in war-torn Yemen. 

As most Yemenis do not have immediate access to a functional medical centre, health workers are making their way around the country to do what they can to help those people. 

Over the next two weeks, 40,000 community volunteers will span out across the country, reaching 3.5 million households, with messages on prevention against cholera. 

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
