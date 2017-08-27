WORLD
Thousands march in Barcelona in a show of unity after terror attacks
Police says the march was attended by around half a million people including Spain's king, prime minister as well as the country's Muslim community.
Thousands march in Barcelona in a show of unity after terror attacks
People take part in a march of unity after the attacks last week, in Barcelona, Spain, August 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2017

Thousands marched in Barcelona in a show of unity on Saturday evening amid chants of "I am not afraid" after two terror attacks in the Spanish region of Catalonia last week which left 16 dead.

The march was led by shopkeepers and residents of the city's well-known Las Ramblas boulevard, where a van ploughed into pedestrians on Aug. 17, killing 13 and injuring more than a hundred.

Spain's King Felipe, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the head of Catalonia's regional government Carles Puigdemont, dressed in dark suits, walked in the throng as people cheered and bore red, yellow and white roses - the colours of Spain's second-biggest city. Police estimated the march at half a million people. Members of Spain's Islamic community marched alongside the King and Prime Minister Rajoy.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens has more.

SOURCE:Reuters
