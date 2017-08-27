A Taliban suicide bomber killed at least 13 people and wounded several more in an attack on a convoy of Afghan soldiers in Helmand province late Sunday, an official said.

"A suicide bomber detonated an explosive-filled car as the Afghan National Army convoy passed a small market in Nawa District of Helmand," Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said.

TRT World spoke with Kabul-base journalist Bilal Sarwary for the latest.

He added that civilians and forces personnel were among the dead while more than a dozen others had been wounded.