Anti-racism activists have begun a 10-day march on Monday from Charlottesville to Washington.

The protest is against a far-right rally in the Virginia city and what they called President Donald Trump’s reluctance to condemn its white nationalist organisers.

The “March to Confront White Supremacy” is the latest demonstration following the August 12 rally in Charlottesville, when one woman was killed after a man drove a car into a crowd of anti-racism counterprotesters.

Trump received fierce criticism from across the political spectrum after he first blamed “many sides” for the violence. Under pressure, he later condemned neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan by name, but that did little to appease his opponents.