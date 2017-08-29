Two people were killed and four hospitalised on Monday after a shooting at a library in the small city of Clovis, New Mexico, the city's fire chief said.

One person was arrested in the incident, Fire Chief Michael Nolen said.

Library patron Vanessa Aguirre said she was in the Clovis-Carter Public Library with her son when a man came in and "started to shoot" into the air, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.

"It all happened so fast," she told the newspaper. "We took off fast. My purse is still in there."