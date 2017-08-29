WORLD
Iran dismisses US demand for visit of its military sites
Iranian officials say that Tehran would not accept the demand of the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, for the inspection of its sites.
Nuclear research reactor at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran went online with American help in 1967 in Tehran, Iran, September 1, 2014. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Iran has dismissed a US demand for UN nuclear inspectors to visit its military bases, and described it as "merely a dream" on Tuesday.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, last week pressed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to seek access to Iranian military bases to ensure that they were not concealing activities banned by the nuclear deal.

"Iran's military sites are off limits ... All information about these sites are classified," Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht told a weekly news conference broadcast on state television.

"Iran will never allow such visits. Don't pay attention to such remarks that are only a dream."

Another remark on the demand of inspection of Iran's military sites came from Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority.

"The Americans will take their dream of visiting our military and sensitive sites to their graves. It will never happen," Velayati told reporters on Tuesday in Tehran.

Is inspection possible?

US President Donald Trump has called the nuclear pact – negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama – "the worst deal ever."

In April, he ordered a review of whether a suspension of nuclear sanctions on Iran was in the US interest.

Under US law, the State Department must notify Congress every 90 days of Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. 

The next deadline is October, and Trump has said he thinks by then the United States will declare Iran to be non-compliant.

Under terms of the deal, the international nuclear watchdog can demand inspections of Iranian installations if it has concerns about nuclear materials or activities.

IAEA inspectors have certified that Iran is fully complying with the deal, under which it significantly reduced its enriched uranium stockpile and took steps to ensure no possible use of it for a nuclear weapon, in return for an end to international sanctions that had helped cripple its oil-based economy.

Shortly after the deal was reached, Iran allowed inspectors to check its Parchin military complex, where Western security services believe Tehran carried out tests relevant to nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago. Iran has denied this.

Under the 2015 accord, Iran could not get sanctions relief until the IAEA was satisfied Tehran had answered outstanding questions about the so-called "possible military dimensions" of its past nuclear research.

Iran has placed its military bases off limits also because of what it calls the risk that IAEA findings could find their way to the intelligence services of its US or Israeli foes.

