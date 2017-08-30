WORLD
Trump vows to right "self-destructive" tax code
President Donald Trump hits the road to sell his plans for America's tax code reform. This was a major campaign pledge that remains short on detail and a long way from becoming law.
US President Donald Trump gives remarks on his plans for tax reform during an appearance at the Loren Cook Company on August 30, 2017 in Springfield Missouri. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2017

 US President Donald Trump turned his populist rhetoric to tax reform on Wednesday, calling for "pro-American" business tax cuts as a way to create jobs and telling Congress that it needs to deliver.

Speaking at a manufacturing company in Springfield, Missouri, Trump called on Democrats to join his tax overhaul effort but offered few specifics.

"We must reduce the tax rate on American businesses so they keep jobs in America, create jobs in America and compete for workers right here in America," Trump said in his first presidential speech specifically on tax reform, one of his key 2016 campaign issues.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more on Trump's tax reforms.

Advocating a 15 percent corporate tax rate, and a slew of other reforms, Trump insisted  "our self-destructive tax code cost millions of jobs, trillions of dollars, and billions of hours spent on compliance and paper work."

Trump has argued that ambitious reform of the tax code is needed to juice the economy further, and is counting on the Republican-controlled Congress to make that ambition reality.

The economy has been bright spot for Trump's troubled presidency, with unemployment rates falling and growth rates reaching their fastest clip in over two years.

Both congressional Democrats and Republicans say tax reform is needed but the Republican goal of enacting legislation this year faces an uphill battle in Congress, which has already failed to deliver on healthcare reform sought by Trump.

"I don't want to be disappointed by Congress. Do you understand me?" Trump said to cheers. "I think Congress is going to make a comeback, I hope so. I'll tell you what, the United States is counting on it."

Trump set out four tax reform principles: simplicity, a competitive tax code, tax relief for the middle class and international corporate tax reform.      

There has been no comprehensive overhaul of the tax code since 1986.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
