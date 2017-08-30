US President Donald Trump turned his populist rhetoric to tax reform on Wednesday, calling for "pro-American" business tax cuts as a way to create jobs and telling Congress that it needs to deliver.

Speaking at a manufacturing company in Springfield, Missouri, Trump called on Democrats to join his tax overhaul effort but offered few specifics.

"We must reduce the tax rate on American businesses so they keep jobs in America, create jobs in America and compete for workers right here in America," Trump said in his first presidential speech specifically on tax reform, one of his key 2016 campaign issues.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more on Trump's tax reforms.

Advocating a 15 percent corporate tax rate, and a slew of other reforms, Trump insisted "our self-destructive tax code cost millions of jobs, trillions of dollars, and billions of hours spent on compliance and paper work."