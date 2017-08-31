WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kenya's youngest MP aims to tackle youth unemployment
Many Kenyans are optimistic that 23-year-old John Paul Mwirigi will deliver on his promise to create jobs for the young.
Mwirigi is now MP-elect for Igembe South, a rural Constituency sitting in the shadow of Mount Kenya.  / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2017

Kenya's newly elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in on Thursday.

Among them is 23-year-old John Paul Mwirigi, set to be the country's youngest-ever parliamentarian.

Mwirigi, a college student, campaigned by bicycle as he could not afford to hire a car.

And he managed to win without spending large amounts of money on his campaign, something rarely heard of in Kenya.

Recommended

Mwirigi says that his main goal is to create jobs for people his age, many of whom voted for the first time in this election.

John-Allan Namu reports for TRT World  from Nairobi.

SOURCE:TRT World
