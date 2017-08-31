WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi PM declares victory over Daesh in Tal Afar
Hayder al Abadi declared victory over the terrorist group in northern Ninevah province, which is home to Tal Afar. Hundreds of Daesh militants who fled the town are now in nearby Al Ayadiya, where Iraqi forces are engaged in close quarters fighting.
Iraqi PM declares victory over Daesh in Tal Afar
The Iraqi army fires mortar shells at Daesh positions in Al Ayadiya, northwest of Tal Afar, Iraq, August 28, 2017.  / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2017

Iraqi Prime Minister Hayder al Abadi on Thursday declared victory over Daesh in Tal Afar and the entire province of Nineveh.

"Tal Afar has been liberated," Abadi said in a statement. "We say to the Daesh fighters: wherever you are, we are coming for you and you have no choice but to surrender or die."

Many of those who were in Tal Afar have fled to nearby Al Ayadiya, were Iraqi army and Federal Police troops were battling holdouts in house-to-house fighting.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston is in the region and has this report.

'Street fight'

Hundreds of battle-hardened Daesh militants are holed up in Al Ayadiya, less than 100 kilometres west of Mosul, the former de facto Daesh capital in northern Iraq that was recaptured in July.

"Our soldiers now are engaging in a street fight with the militant group in Al Ayadiya,” Lieutenant General Qasim Nazzal said, adding that militants were barricaded inside "every single house and building."

Additional troops were sent there on Wednesday, as Iraqi forces came under increasing pressure to clear the militants from their final position in the group's former stronghold of Tal Afar, 11 kilometres (7 miles) to the southeast.

Recommended

Civilians suffering in Tal Afar, Al Ayadiya

Tal Afar had a pre-war population of more than 200,000. 

Several thousand are believed to have fled in the weeks before the battle started. 

According to the UN, more than 30,000 had fled since April.

Many of them are suffering from a lack of basic needs, such as food, water and shelter.

For more on their plight, TRT World spoke to Melany Markham, media coordinator for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Duhok.

Daesh losing ground in Iraq

Tal Afar became the next target of the US- and Iran-backed war on Daesh following the recapture of Mosul where the group had declared its “caliphate” over parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014. 

After its ouster in July from Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq, Daesh now controls only the city of Hawija, 300 km north of Baghdad and desert areas along the border with war-torn Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54