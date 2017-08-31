Iraqi Prime Minister Hayder al Abadi on Thursday declared victory over Daesh in Tal Afar and the entire province of Nineveh.

"Tal Afar has been liberated," Abadi said in a statement. "We say to the Daesh fighters: wherever you are, we are coming for you and you have no choice but to surrender or die."

Many of those who were in Tal Afar have fled to nearby Al Ayadiya, were Iraqi army and Federal Police troops were battling holdouts in house-to-house fighting.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston is in the region and has this report.

'Street fight'

Hundreds of battle-hardened Daesh militants are holed up in Al Ayadiya, less than 100 kilometres west of Mosul, the former de facto Daesh capital in northern Iraq that was recaptured in July.

"Our soldiers now are engaging in a street fight with the militant group in Al Ayadiya,” Lieutenant General Qasim Nazzal said, adding that militants were barricaded inside "every single house and building."

Additional troops were sent there on Wednesday, as Iraqi forces came under increasing pressure to clear the militants from their final position in the group's former stronghold of Tal Afar, 11 kilometres (7 miles) to the southeast.