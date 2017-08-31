The death toll from Harvey is still rising in Texas, as bodies are found in receding waters.

A chemical plant in Crosby, 50 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of Houston, blew up on Thursday, the result of flooding in the area.

Arkema SA had warned its plant would explode, and a 2.4 kilometre (1.5-mile) radius around the complex had been evacuated, with the company urging people to stay away, warning further blasts were likely.

One sheriff's deputy was sent to the hospital after inhaling toxic chemicals.

Hurricane, tropical storm, tropical depression

Harvey weakened to a tropical depression on Thursday as it moved inland over Louisiana, leaving behind record flooding that drove tens of thousands from their homes in Texas.

Much of Houston remains paralyzed in what is predicted to be one of the most expensive natural disasters in US history.

It presents the administration of US President Donald Trump with massive humanitarian and rebuilding challenges.

Harvey crawls east

The storm has killed at least 35 people and forced 32,000 people into shelters since coming ashore on Friday near Rockport, Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico Coast.

It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the state in half a century.

The Houston Fire Department will begin a block-by-block effort on Thursday to rescue stranded survivors and recover bodies, Assistant Fire Chief Richard Mann told reporters.

Harvey is forecast to move northeast through Louisiana into Mississippi on Thursday, dumping 10 to 20 centimetres (4 to 8 inches) of rain, the National Hurricane Center said. Flood watches and warnings extend from the Texas-Louisiana coast into Kentucky.

"Our whole city is underwater," said Port Arthur, Texas, Mayor Derrick Foreman in a social media post where he also broadcast live video of floodwaters filling his home in the city of 55,000 people 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of Houston.

Over 75 centimetres (30 inches) of rain hit the Port Arthur area, the National Weather Service said.

Beaumont, near Port Arthur, said it had lost its water supply due to flood damage to its main pumping station and residents in the city of about 120,000 people would lose water pressure from Thursday morning.

Fort Bend County ordered a mandatory evacuation on Thursday for areas near the Barker Reservoir, which was threatening to flood. The reservoir is about 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of Houston. The county did not say how many people would be affected by the evacuation order.

Clear skies in Houston on Wednesday brought relief to the energy hub and fourth-largest US city after five days of catastrophic downpours. The first flight out of Houston since the storm hit boarded on Wednesday evening. Mayor Sylvester Turner said he hoped the port of Houston, one of the nation's busiest, would reopen soon.