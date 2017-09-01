French President Emmanuel Macron's government announced reforms to loosen labour regulations and drive down unemployment, drawing criticism from unions but had limited support for the street protests that have hindered previous reform bids.

After weeks of negotiations with unions over the summer, the centrist government revealed measures including a cap on payouts for dismissals adjudged unfair and greater freedom to hire and fire.

The plan would also give companies more flexibility to adapt pay and working hours to market conditions.

The labour code reform is the first big test of Macron's drive to to reshape the eurozone's second-biggest economy with its near double-digit jobless rate, double that in Britain and markedly higher than Germany.

He also seeks a "grand bargain" with Germany over broader reforms of the eurozone.

For decades, governments of the left and right have tried to reform France's strict labour rules, but have always diluted them in the face of street protests.

The reform makes no direct reference to France's 35-hour week but gives employers more flexibility to negotiate deals with employees to work around it.

Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud described the five decrees laying out the reforms as "a transformation of labour rules on an unprecedented scale."

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said they were necessary to fight France's stubbornly high unemployment.

"The truth is that for bosses, especially of small companies, and foreign investors, the existing labour law is seen as a brake on hiring and investment," Philippe said.

Trade unions were less upbeat at what they perceived as the loss of long-cherished workers' rights.

"All of our fears have been confirmed," said Philippe Martinez, head of the hard-left CGT union, after the government presented the decrees to unions and employers.

He said the union would press ahead with its plan for a protest on September 12.

But Macron's assiduous courting of the unions over the summer appeared to have born fruit.

France's biggest union, the reformist CFDT, said it was disappointed with what amounted to a missed opportunity to improve labour relations. But both the CFDT and the smaller Force Ouvriere, one of the spearheads of last year's anti-reform protests, said they would not be joining the CGT's protest.