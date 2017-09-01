POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Former England captain Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving offence
Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer and former captain, was stopped by police near his home in northwest England on Friday.
This file photo taken on August 17, 2017 shows Evertons English striker Wayne Rooney warming up ahead of the UEFA Europa League playoff round on August 17, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2017

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with a drink-driving offence, UK police said in a statement on Friday.

England's all-time record goalscorer and former captain was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, in the early hours of Friday.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2.00 am (0100GMT) today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle," said a police statement.

Police said 31-year-old Rooney "has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit."

Rooney had been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18.

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in the upmarket town of Alderley Edge, near his home, on Thursday, August 31.

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the Bubble Room on Instagram at around 10:00 pm (2100 GMT) that day with the comment: "International Break #legend."

Rooney announced last month he was retiring from national team duty, ending a 14-year stint in which he became the country's top scorer with 53 goals.

He made his decision despite England manager Gareth Southgate offering to recall him for the World Cup qualifier against Malta on Friday.

Rooney rejoined boyhood club Everton in the pre-season after a successful 13-year spell at Premier League rivals Manchester United.

He has seemed rejuvenated by the move to the Liverpool-based club and scored in his first two Premier League games of the 2017/18 campaign, a 1-0 win over Stoke City and a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Everton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
