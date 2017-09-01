FEMA pays for immediate shelter costs and can finance home repairs up to $33,000 or so, but other costs such as flood insurance payments, larger housing damage, and state, local, and government buildings promise a major price tag.

Houston Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee has already said it could take an aid package of $150 billion to handle the disaster.

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is the largest disaster the nation has faced, with recovery costs of $110 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Superstorm Sandy in 2012 was followed by a $54 billion federal relief effort. Katrina aid started with a noncontroversial infusion, followed by considerable wrangling between lawmakers from affected states and more budget-conscious lawmakers.

Historic test for FEMA

FEMA's response to tens of thousands of storm victims will be closely watched as the agency continues to repair an image badly damaged more than a decade ago in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The agency was accused of being slow to respond to victims in New Orleans and bungling delivery of basic services such as housing. Congressional reforms followed and further changes were made after Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Some say the improvement is noticeable. "We found that FEMA has made a ton of progress since Katrina and Sandy," said Chris Currie, director of emergency management and national preparedness issues at the Government Accountability Office, an independent, nonpartisan government watchdog agency. "If you look back at Katrina, FEMA's role was much more reactionary. In this case (Harvey), they have been able to pre-deploy assets before the full disaster strikes." As of Friday morning, more than 103,000 individuals and households had been approved for FEMA assistance worth more than $66.4 million, the agency said in a press release. Of that amount, $9.5 million had been approved for housing assistance for victims, mainly for help with rent of up to $2,000 a month. Victims are also eligible for a one-time payout of $500 to cover "critical needs" such as diapers, infant formula, food and fuel. FEMA makes emergency grants available as soon as a hurricane or other catastrophe is declared a disaster by the US president. The agency can offer as much as $30,000 per household, but most payments are much smaller. The average payout to Hurricane Katrina victims was $7,114. For Sandy, it was $8,016. Those sums might seem modest for victims who have lost everything. But the aid is intended to be temporary, said Rafael Lemaitre, former public affairs director for FEMA until January 2017. The grants "are not designed to make lives whole again. It's a life vest. It is designed to help the most vulnerable get back on their feet," he said. Lemaitre said one of the big changes since Katrina is that FEMA is more pro-active in getting help to people faster. Victims can sign up online via FEMA's new app. The agency also sends teams out into shelters to register people on the spot. Oversight has also been toughened to combat abuses, according to Currie of the GAO. He said around 20 percent of Katrina payouts were lost to fraud and abuse, a rate that was lowered to the 2 percent to 6 percent range with Sandy. "A lot of it has to do with technology; you apply on-line, or with a mobile phone," Currie said. "There is more technology available to make sure the money is going to the right people and verify who it is supposed to go to." FEMA also offers victims low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration for up to $250,000 to repair or rebuild dwellings and $100,000 for property damage. Currie said Harvey will be the first major trial for changes made to quicken response times. "Harvey is going to be a test of the capacity of the program and the speed," he said.