France called Friday for a political transition in Syria that would not include regime leader Bashar al Assad, after a series of shifting positions on resolving the six-year-old conflict.

"We cannot build peace with Assad," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on France's RTL radio.

"He cannot be the solution," said Le Drian, who was defence minister in the former Socialist government.

"The solution is to establish... a timeline for political transition that can lead to a new constitution and elections, and this transition cannot happen with Bashar al Assad."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in July that the removal of the Syrian regime leader was not a "prerequisite" for peace in the war-torn country, and that he did not see a "legitimate successor" to Assad who has been in power since 2000.

Paris had been a key supporter of the opposition to Assad's rule since the start of the conflict in 2011.

The civil war, that began with peaceful protests against the regime, has since claimed more than 400,000 lives and displaced millions, according to United Nations figures.

But Macron has said that the fight against Daesh is a priority for France, which has endured a string of terror attacks that have killed more than 230 people since 2015.

Some of these were said to have been planned in Syria.

On Friday, Macron said he hoped to organise an international conference early next year in Beirut on facilitating the return of Syrian refugees, saying this was crucial for "stabilising Syria and the entire region."

Lebanon currently hosts more than 1.2 million Syrian refugees.

France's armed forces are in action as part of the US-led international coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq.